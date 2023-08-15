Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

