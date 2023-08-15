Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,191 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of HCVI stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.