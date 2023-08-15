Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $30.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

