Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Rimini Street Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

RMNI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. 415,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,261. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $28,391.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,826.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at $904,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $218,405 over the last 90 days. 41.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

