Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Green Plains by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

