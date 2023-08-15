Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.