Richard A. Graham Sells 2,322 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $23,196.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 360,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,608. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 898,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 195.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,454,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 961,879 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

