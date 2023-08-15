Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $476.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 478.50 ($6.07), with a volume of 56406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.26).

Renewi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 505.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 581.58. The firm has a market cap of £384.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Otto de Bont sold 85,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £437,141.40 ($554,536.85). Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

