renBTC (RENBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $142.28

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $142.28 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $29,379.45 or 1.00122222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

