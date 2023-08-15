ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1,213.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00277423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.