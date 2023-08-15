RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 97,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

