RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJR stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. 2,330,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,267. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

