RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 191,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,176.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 325,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 311,078 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. 329,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,671. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

