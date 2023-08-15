RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,439. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

