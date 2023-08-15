RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 87.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 117,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $23.45.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

