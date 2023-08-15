RB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

