RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

