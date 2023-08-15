RB Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.