RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 177,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in CSX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CSX by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

