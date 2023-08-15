RB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,519 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

