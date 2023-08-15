Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Ranger Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $304.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $116,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

