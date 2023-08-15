Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raksul Price Performance
Raksul stock remained flat at $16.11 during trading hours on Monday. Raksul has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho raised Raksul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Raksul Company Profile
Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.
