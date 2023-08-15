Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $2.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003225 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,764,574,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

