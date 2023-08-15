R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 332,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Q2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $4,906,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.