R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
Q2 stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 332,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $4,906,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
