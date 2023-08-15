Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Friday.

Quilter Price Performance

About Quilter

Shares of QUILF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

