Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $240.57 and $7.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.31 or 1.00032966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0000003 USD and is down -40.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.