Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00008699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $267.90 million and $28.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.08 or 0.06272460 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

