Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 804,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,806. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

