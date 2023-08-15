Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,374. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day moving average is $413.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

