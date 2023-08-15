Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RSP stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

