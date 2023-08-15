Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.29 and a 200 day moving average of $400.75. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.