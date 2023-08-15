Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.92. 1,289,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,164. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

