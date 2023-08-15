Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Societe Generale lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,631.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PUMSY
Puma Stock Down 1.1 %
Puma Company Profile
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.