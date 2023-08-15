Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,631.00.

Puma Stock Down 1.1 %

Puma Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 129,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,955. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

