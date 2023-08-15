PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at PTC

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. 525,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,768. PTC has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,074,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,908. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in PTC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $19,959,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 235.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 398,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.