Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,575 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.17.

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

