ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.