ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 2.29% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

TDV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

