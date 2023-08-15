ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 2.29% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
TDV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.