Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.09.
In related news, insider Laton Spahr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,838.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
