Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

In related news, insider Laton Spahr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,838.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

