Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $306,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

