Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,152 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $215,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,240.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,302.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,413.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.