Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,505 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $390,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

