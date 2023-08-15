Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Parker-Hannifin worth $362,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $413.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.