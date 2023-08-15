Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $238,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

