Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,098,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $559,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.