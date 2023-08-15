Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $199,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,265,627,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.