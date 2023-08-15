Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $256,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

