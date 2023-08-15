Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of Terreno Realty worth $288,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.