Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $336,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.19. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

