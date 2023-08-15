Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.63.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.