PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

