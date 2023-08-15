PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.91.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC
Insider Transactions at PowerSchool
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PowerSchool
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.